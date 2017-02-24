Seeing Red. And White and Blue.

Sometimes, what starts out as a good idea ends up being not so excellent after all. Such was the lesson I learned this week, when I raided my crockery cupboard and thought I’d go all hero on cups and saucers and over-sized soup mugs.

Being particularly over-confident, I thought I’d be clever and use multiple shades of red, white and blue.

After three painting sessions, I’m not finished with it, and I’m also ready to go back to building my skills with simpler work.

Having realised (too late) that the composition lacks dynamics with the colour and scale of objects too evenly spread, I jumped onto Photoshop to have a play. Here’s a picture summary for you.

Underpainting : Argh – those ellipses! White background is diluting the effect of white crockery…

Dark background improves things A dark, patterned background creates interest

So it’s apples and wallpaper coming up next. At the very least, I’m hoping to balance things better in the colour department.

Of course, there are aspects that I am happy with, and it’s been good to stretch myself. Stretching myself is a good idea, but too much stretching and I might just hurt something – which will be not so excellent after all.

If you’d like to keep up with my personal painting experiment,consider hitting the Follow button in the margin on the right: You’ll have each new post sent directly through to your inbox.