What’s better than a Deadline for Increased Productivity? Ask your Mum.

Posted on by Fiona Verdouw

Deadlines are not very likeable things – especially when they’re riding your back like people queuing to board a bus in the rain – but over the last fortnight, I’ve learned that they’re marvelous motivators when you need to improve productivity.

This December brings up my self-imposed deadline of once more having work on display at the Quoll Gallery in Hobart’s Salamanca Art Centre for the month.

Reviewing things at the beginning of this month, things looked a touch grim.Let’s just say that if my pool of paintings to choose from were a literal swimming pool, it could be described as being a smidge ‘low tide’.

READ THE REST OF THIS BLOG POST HERE…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.