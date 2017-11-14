How I came to notice Blackmans Bay

When I moved to Tasmania in the summer of 1998, I moved to a suburb with the dubious name of Blackmans Bay. (I’ve since learned that it was named after the land-owner James Blackman in the 1820s – so it seems the name is not so dubious after all.)

Despite it being a stunning location, aesthetics were the last thing on my mind. My primary concern at the time was finding a place that was close to where my then boyfriend (now husband) was living.

The ever-changing sky, the sand and surf, the sunrises across still waters, the sunsets that fired rocky outcrops to an orange glow… I barely noticed them. I was google-eyed in love, and building a strong case in favour of the saying, ‘Love is blind‘.

In the twelve months I lived within view of Blackmans Bay beach, I’m not sure I walked its shores more than twice. I was busy planning a wedding and being google-eyed.

During this last week, I feel I have more than made up for past inattention.

Working on a commission for a couple who live in Blackmans Bay and want to see it even after the sun goes down, I was capturing colours and scrutinising details that I’d taken for granted many times over.

I now have an appreciation for the colour of sand when it’s wet, when it’s damp, when it’s dry, and when it’s being tossed through light surf.

And if you want to know how many shades of blue can appear in an A4 sized patch of sky and sea, I’m onto it. Me and the southern corner of Blackmans Bay are pretty tight these days. In fact, I’d go as far as saying I’m a bit google-eyed for the place.

