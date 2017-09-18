A second helping of string

Amidst everything else on my over-crowded plate lately, I was given a small helping of deja vu.

Those of you who have been following my blog for the last year may remember my String Painting. This was actually the painting I kick-started my blog off with – so there’s been a fair few hot breakfasts had between then and now…

As someone who both enjoys the familiar, but loves to try new things I lean towards attempting new subjects rather than repeating what I’ve already done. However, I’ve occasionally wondered what the results of re-visiting those earlier paintings and having a second shot at them might be like.

Obviously then, I was chuffed when my parents asked to buy the original String Painting, but discovered its larger-than-A4 size was too big for the space they had planned for it (clearly, their ‘pride of place’ position is not a large one…)

Seizing my chance for an encore, I offered to paint it again on a smaller panel – that’s just the kind of accommodating daughter I am.

Curiously, they requested a copy of the painting as it appeared in its final stages – with the background fudged up a bit with a palette knife. (I’m sure there’s an art term for that, but let’s not split hairs…)

I was also requested to keep the painting style the same. (I know. Demanding right?) There was to be no slapping on the paint and using bigger brushes and looser brush strokes for this wee piece. This was to be a painting project that was tighter than a fat man’s belt after Christmas dinner with second helpings of dessert.

The best part of copying one of my own paintings or drawings is that the hard work of converting 3D objects to 2D has already been done. This makes the initial drawing and under-painting a speedy process.

I confess to feeling a bit daunted to be tackling this string again, but as with most of the things I’ve painted, once I got going, it started to make sense and fall into place.

It certainly didn’t take me as long, since many of the micro-decisions were worked out during the painting of the original. I just loosened my belt a notch and kept tucking in till it was all done.

I did make one reasonably significant change to the composition however… can anybody spot it?

If you've got a bit of a thing for string and would like a painting to prove it, just let me know – I happily accept commissions.