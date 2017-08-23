Where to from here?

Well, that’s it.

My twelve months of painting and blogging about it are up. In fact, I’ve gone over-time.

Just as we were getting to know one another, my Getting My Art into Gear experiment has come to an end.

I’ve never really been one for good-byes… unless the person I’m farewell-ing is astonishingly rude, surprisingly hostile, or a telemarketer.

None of you have come close to being rude or hostile. In fact, the feedback I’ve received from this blog has been so positively encouraging, and the learning curve so steep, but satisfying, that I’ve no regrets at all. I highly recommend ditching the self-doubt in favour of discovering and pursuing God-given gifts and talents. Try it, why don’t you?

I’ve had my moments of colour-driven confusion and easel-fueled frustration, but when I look back to where I started; having barely completed a handful of paintings, I am gratified to see 25 completed works sitting on my studio shelf – with the added bonus of really liking them too!

So, after all that, am I really going to hang up the ol’ paint smock and kiss this blog goodbye? Au contraire my friends! To quote Roald Dahl’s Enormous Crocodile, “I’ve thought up secret plans and clever tricks…”

It seemed a bit silly to carry on the same way that I started (my site disclaimer’s going to have to change for a start). So, even though it feels like the equivalent of taking a stroll along a window ledge 80 storeys up, I’ve decided I won’t just show my work, I’ll sell it too! Weehee…

Everything I’ve painted in the last year* is now officially for sale.

If you’ve been following my Instagram feed (@fionaverdouw), you’ll see I have been slavishly beavering away at getting my husband to make frames that can be offered as an optional extra with each painting.

I’m currently working on a website from which to show and sell new paintings (this blog will eventually run from http://www.fionaverdouw.com) – as well as other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook (www.facebook.com/fionaverdouw.art).

So stay tuned for more information while I iron out the finer details. Speaking of which…

What do you need to do? Sit back and enjoy the next leg of Fiona’s crazy art experience of course!

Whether this be in the form of following this blog, subscribing to a future newsletter, buying a painting or commissioning your own custom piece – it’s all part of the experience and I’m glad to have you along for the ride. Even if you’re a telemarketer.

* With the exception of just a couple of paintings, all pieces presented within the pages of this blog are for sale – starting at just AUD$50 for the small 10cm x 10cm (4″ x 4″) paintings (unframed). Contact me if you have any questions or would like to make a purchase.